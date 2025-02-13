Winning Fantasy 5 lottery tickets sold in Jacksonville, St. Augustine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of lucky North Florida winners hit the Lottery’s Fantasy 5 jackpot Wednesday. A ticket was sold at a Jacksonville 7-Eleven and another was sold at a Publix in St. Augustine.

The St. Augustine winner hit the midday drawing after purchasing a ticket at Publix, 84 Tuscan Way. Another winning ticket was sold in Miami. Both will receive $27,884.50. The winning numbers were 3-13-18-26-35.

The Jacksonville winner hit in the evening drawing after purchasing a ticket at 7-Eleven, 4233 Dunn Ave. Another winning ticket was sold in Wilton Manors in Broward County. Both will receive $58,807.93. The winning numbers were 12-19-20-22-23.

