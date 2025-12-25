Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Atlantic Boulevard grocery store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville resident just won a share of Wednesday’s Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 midday prize.

The winning ticket, worth $22,463.63, was sold at Publix on Atlantic Boulevard, according to lottery officials.

Three winners across Florida matched all five numbers in the December 24 draw: 2-4-7-20-33.

Along with the Jacksonville winner, tickets were also sold in Sunrise and Palmetto.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.