Winning Florida Lottery ticket worth over $110K sold at Jacksonville convenience store

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at a Jacksonville convenience store. The winner hit all five numbers in Thursday’s Evening Draw.

The ticket, worth $110,489, was sold at Sam’s Discount Food Mart, 5639 Wesconnett Blvd., Jacksonville , according to the Florida Lottery. The winning numbers were 9-10-23-26-36.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.