Winning lottery ticket sold at Jacksonville Publix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A lucky winner hit all the numbers in the Florida Lottery’s Fantasy 5 Evening Draw on Friday. The winning ticket was purchased at Publix, 731 Duval Station Road, Jacksonville.

Another winning ticket was sold in Pensacola, according to a Florida Lottery news release. Both winners will receive $60.205.

