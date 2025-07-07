Local

Winning lottery ticket sold at St. Augustine store

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Florida lottery
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 Evening Draw ticket was sold at a St. Augustine convenience store. The winning numbers were drawn Sunday night with a prize of $48,475.

The ticket was sold at Gate, 2350 SR 16, St. Augustine, according to the Florida Lottery. Another winning ticket was sold in Hudson.

The winning numbers were 6-17-21-23-29.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!