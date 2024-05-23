‘With a heavy heart:’ A1A Ale Works in St. Augustine set to close over Memorial Day weekend

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A popular restaurant in the heart of downtown St. Augustine announced Thursday that it will be closing over Memorial Day Weekend.

A1A Ale Works, which is on King Street between Charlotte Street and Avenida Menendez on the bayfront, said in a Facebook post that it will close on Sunday.

“With a heavy heart, we announce the closure of A1A Aleworks on May 26th. We are grateful for your loyalty and invite you to say goodbye in the coming days,” the post said.

Action News Jax called the restaurant to confirm the Facebook post was accurate and restaurant staff confirmed it was.

We have contacted SPB Hospitality, which lists A1A Ale Works among its brands on its website, to see if it could provide more information on the reason for the restaurant’s closure.

Ragtime Tavern in Atlantic Beach, Seven Bridges in Jacksonville, and J. Alexanders, which has a location at the St. Johns Town Center, are also among SPB Hospitality’s brands. We have asked SPB if any of those restaurants are affected and we are waiting to hear back.

