Woman accused in St. Johns County stabbing

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has charged Kamala Singleton, 39, with attempted first-degree murder after a stabbing incident on November 7 in Hastings.

Deputies responded to a home on Reno Street, where they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

According to SJCSO, Singleton went to the house armed with a knife, confronted the victim, and stabbed them several times during a fight.

Singleton left the scene before deputies arrived, but detectives quickly gathered enough evidence for an arrest warrant.

Singleton later turned herself in and is being held without bond.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and needed emergency surgery. Authorities say the victim is expected to recover.

