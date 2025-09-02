Woman accused of stealing nearly $43K from Mexican restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 26-year-old woman is facing fraud charges after police say she stole thousands from a popular restaurant chain.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Katie Navarrete on August 27 for organized fraud involving La Nopalera restaurants.

Investigators say Navarrete altered 33 checks between September 2023 and June 2025, embezzling $42,914.17.

According to the arrest report, Navarrete worked at La Nopalera locations in Bartram Park and Fleming Island during the scheme.

Detectives say the case began when complainant Daisy Suarez reported suspicious activity. A review of bank records confirmed the altered checks.

Navarrete was taken into custody at her Jacksonville home without incident. She is charged under Florida’s organized fraud statute.

The case also involved the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, since some of the fraudulent activity took place there.

Authorities say the case highlights the importance of financial oversight to catch and prevent fraud.

