Woman accused of taking seniors’ rent money at Jacksonville housing complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Jacksonville woman is facing a felony charge after investigators say she stole more than $10,000 in rent payments from elderly residents while working at Centennial Towers, a senior living facility owned by the Jacksonville Housing Authority.

The State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit charged Annie Marie Grant with exploitation of an aged adult involving more than $10,000 but less than $50,000 following a criminal investigation by the City of Jacksonville’s Office of Inspector General.

According to investigators, Grant accepted money orders from residents who believed they were paying rent and other housing-related costs. Instead, authorities say she endorsed the money orders and deposited them into her own financial accounts using a mobile banking app.

The Office of Inspector General interviewed several Centennial Towers residents, all of whom said they gave Grant money orders only to pay their rent or other housing expenses. Investigators documented at least 18 misappropriated money orders totaling $6,201 between May 2021 and April 2022.

A subsequent investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office uncovered additional transactions. It determined that more than $10,625 in residents’ rent money had been deposited into Grant’s bank accounts before being transferred to her PayPal account, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Grant on June 11, 2026.

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