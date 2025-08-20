Woman arrested after high-speed chase on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman from West Virginia led law enforcement on a dangerous chase through multiple counties.

On August 6, St. Johns County deputies tried to stop a Ford Escape speeding on I-95.

The driver, later identified as Fallyn Jade Zerbe, refused to pull over.

Investigators say she drove recklessly, nearly hitting patrol cars and other drivers.

The Florida Highway Patrol and JSO joined the pursuit.

JSO used a pursuit immobilization technique near the Fuller Warren Bridge to stop the vehicle. Zerbe was taken into custody.

She now faces several felony charges, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and drug charges.

Deputies also say she spat on a deputy’s equipment after her arrest. Zerbe remains in jail on multiple bonds.

