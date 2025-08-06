Woman arrested after high-speed chase from St. Johns County to Jacksonville

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested after a high-speed chase that began in St. Johns County and continued up I-95 through Jacksonville on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO), the chase began around 2:30 p.m. in St. Johns County when deputies tried to make a traffic stop for speeding and reckless driving.

The woman tried to run deputies off the road and was also seen holding a hammer out her window, deputies say.

The woman attempted to ram law enforcement cars as the car chase proceeded north on I-95 through Jacksonville’s Southside.

Her car collided with another civilian’s car on the Fuller Warren Bridge near downtown.

The other driver was found to be unharmed.

The pursuit continued until they reached Trout River, 27 miles north of the country line, where a patrol officer successfully performed a PIT maneuver, ending the chase.

The woman was soon arrested around 3:05 p.m. and was evaluated for injuries by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

She faces multiple felony charges in both jurisdictions, says JSO.

The incident is currently under investigation.

JSO encourages drivers to seek alternate routes as traffic is backed up on I-95 in both directions at the Trout River Bridge.

