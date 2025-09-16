Woman arrested after stealing car at Starke business: BCSO

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A business owner, along with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office, helped stop a car theft in progress Monday afternoon near Temple Avenue and Brownlee Street.

Just after 1 p.m., a local business called 911 to report that someone had jumped into a customer’s vehicle and sped off.

Within minutes, BCSO spotted the stolen car heading south on U.S. 301.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Deputies pulled the vehicle over in what officials called a “high-risk traffic stop.”

The driver, later identified as Jacqueline Williams, was taken into custody.

Sheriff Gordon Smith credited the business owner’s quick report and the teamwork between dispatchers and deputies for the fast recovery.

The vehicle was returned to its owner, and Williams was booked into the Bradford County Jail on charges of grand theft auto and driving under the influence, deputies say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.