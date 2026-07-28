Woman arrested for murder after woman stabbed to death outside Jacksonville convenience store: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is in custody after police say she stabbed another woman to death outside of a Jacksonville convenience store on Thursday.

Brittany McLean, 36, is charged with murder in the death of 41-year-old Yolanda Haynes, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

JSO said officers first responded to the stabbing outside the store in the 2000 block of Kings Road on Thursday afternoon.

JSO said “officers quickly identified” McLean as the person who stabbed Haynes, and McLean was taken into custody on charges of aggravated battery and tampering with evidence.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Haynes was taken to the hospital, but she later died of her injuries.

On Friday, McLean was arrested for murder.

She is currently in the Duval County Jail and her next court date is August 17 at 9 a.m.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.