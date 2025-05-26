Woman in critical condition after being shot at least five times by husband: JSO

A woman is in critical condition after being shot by her husband, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they responded to the shooting at an apartment on Southside Boulevard around 2:30 P.M. Sunday afternoon.

It had reportedly happened during a domestic dispute between the couple, before the husband pulled out a handgun and shot her.

Once they arrived, they found the woman with five gunshot wounds. She had been shot in her neck, both arms, chest, and side, according to a JSO Sergeant, before being taken to a local hospital.

The suspect was detained by police.

At 9 P.M., JSO said the victim was in critical, but stable condition and in surgery for her injuries.

Action News Jax is working to learn the name of the suspect and what charges he may face.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to reach out to police or CrimeStoppers.

To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

Hubbard House provides services to people experiencing domestic violence in Duval and Baker counties.

24-Hour Hotline: (904) 354-3114

24-Hour Textline: (904) 210-3698

