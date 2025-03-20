Woman dies after being hit by pickup truck in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Lake City woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Wednesday night in Columbia County. The 54 year old was hit by a Ford F350 just before 8:30 p.m. at US Highway 441 near NW Quinten Street, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The truck was traveling northbound on US Highway 441 while the woman was in the same lane in the direct path of the vehicle. The front end of the struck hit her. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

