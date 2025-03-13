Local

Woman dies after crashing car into building near Ortega Farms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Ortega Farms Blvd. crash A driver died after crashing his SUV into a building on Ortega Farms Boulevard on Wednesday (March 12, 2025). (Henri Goodbread for Action News Jax)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 63-year-old Jacksonville woman died Wednesday after crashing her SUV into a building near Ortega Farms Boulevard. The wreck occurred at about 12:50 p.m. on State Road 134 west of Ortega Farms Boulevard.

A witness told Florida Highway Patrol the driver was traveling east on SR 134 when she lost control of her SUV driving over a curb and into the side of a building, an FHP news release states.

