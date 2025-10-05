Woman dies on I-95 after being involved in two crashes, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on I-95 in Jacksonville.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 5 a.m. near the Bowden Road exit.

According to investigators, a sedan had stopped in the northbound lanes after being involved in an earlier crash.

A tractor-trailer was heading north and struck the car on the driver’s side.

The impact pushed both vehicles onto the right shoulder of the highway.

The truck came to a stop with the car still attached to its front.

The 36-year-old woman driving the sedan died at the scene.

The truck driver was not hurt.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.

