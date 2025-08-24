Woman found dead after stabbing on Peach Drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in her 50s was found dead after a stabbing Saturday afternoon on Jacksonville’s Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said officers responded around 3:05 p.m. to the 2500 block of Peach Drive to assist Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

When they arrived, officers found a woman in her mid-50s suffering from stab wounds. JFRD pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives said four individuals have been detained for questioning.

Investigators are still gathering evidence and working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and State Attorney’s Office.

JSO asks anyone with information to call JSO at (904) 630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-845-TIPS.

