Woman hospitalized after being shot at apartment complex near Grove Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was treated at a Jacksonville hospital after being shot Tuesday evening in the 400 block of Century 21 Drive. Jacksonville police were called to the area at about 7 p.m. in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a woman in her 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder, a Jacksonville police news release states. She was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The woman was inside of a unit at the Shore House apartment complex when she got into a dispute with someone. That person pulled out a gun and shot her one time, police said.

“The victim and suspect knew each other, and we believe this to be an isolated incident,” JSO said.

