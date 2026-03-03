Woman killed in crash on Pritchard Road: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a crash near the 8400 block of Pritchard Road on Monday afternoon, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, the woman who died was traveling East in the 8400 block of Pritchard Rd in a blue pickup truck. A blue sedan with two front passengers was also traveling East, in the inside lane, next to the pickup truck.

JSO says the pickup truck appeared to veer off to the right and hit the curb, overcorrected, and struck the sedan in the inside lane. The sedan was sent into the westbound lanes and hit a curb. The pickup truck veered into the center median and then struck a large tree.

The woman driving the pickup truck was transported to a local medical facility, where she was pronounced dead.

JSO says no other injuries have been reported at this time, and Traffic Homicide detectives continue to investigate and determine all circumstances involving the crash.

This is the 42nd traffic fatality of 2026.

