Woman killed in hit-and-run in Jacksonville Heights, possible suspect, vehicle located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old Jacksonville woman is dead after she was hit by a car Monday in the Jacksonville Heights community. She was hit at about 7:30 p.m. on 103rd Street near Kinkaid Road, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

A green 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on 103rd Street as the woman crossed the roadway, the news release states. The Camaro struck the woman and continued driving westbound on 103rd Street.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. A possible suspect and vehicle have been located, the news release states adding that the driver was a 68-year-old Jacksonville man.

