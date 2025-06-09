Woman reported missing in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who has been reported missing. Marite Leitane, 76, was last seen Sunday night.

She went out for a bike ride and never returned, the sheriff’s office said Monday morning.

“Leitane left behind her cell phone, debit card, and didn’t take a water bottle with her,” a sheriff’s office social media post states. “She does not speak English.”

Leitane was last seen wearing a pink shirt and black leggings. She was riding a white European race bike that has blue lettering.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304, or email crimetips@sjso.org.

