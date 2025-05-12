Woman says ‘the nicest young man’ sat by her on a flight. She didn’t realize he was Travis Hunter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travis Hunter drew quite the crowd during his first appearances at the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie mini-camp this weekend.

But it was his actions before the Georgia native and No. 2 overall draft pick hit the field that already gained the Jaguars a new fan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Sandy Hawkins Combs posted on Facebook the story of her flight home from Denver to Jacksonville.

“I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver. I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying “yes ma’am” or “no ma’am.” Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson—so polite," Combs wrote.

Read: Travis Hunter to change the sport of football itself in Jacksonville

She didn’t realize that young man was Hunter until other passengers on the flight were stopping to greet him and take pictures with the Heisman Trophy winner.

“I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’ I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’ He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’”

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Combs said she wouldn’t have guessed that Hunter played professional football, but it appears she is now a fan for life.

She already told her sons that she wants a Hunter jersey.

“JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets. United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!” Combs wrote.

I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver. I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my... Posted by Sandy Hawkins Combs on Saturday, May 10, 2025

0 of 33 NFL: APR 25 Jacksonville Jaguars Introduce Travis Hunter JACKSONVILLE, FL - APRIL 25: (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Travis Hunter, Jaguars #12 Photo: Jacksonville Jaguars Travis Hunter practices on day 2 of Rookie Minicamp NFL: APR 25 Jacksonville Jaguars Introduce Travis Hunter JACKSONVILLE, FL - APRIL 25: (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, pose with a jersey with general manager James Gladstone, right, head coach Liam Coen, second from right, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli, left, during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, pose with a jersey during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, talks with reporters, flanked by general manager James Gladstone, right, and head coach Liam Coen, left, during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, talks with reporters during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, laughs with reporters during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, strikes a Heisman pose while holding a jersey during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, tries on a helmet during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) Jaguars Draft Football Two-way player Travis Hunter, the Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick, second overall, talks with reporters during an NFL football press conference, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough) (Gary McCullough/AP) 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguar during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado speaks with media after being selected second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) 2025 NFL Draft - Round 1 GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - APRIL 24: Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado celebrates after being selected second overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field on April 24, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) NFL Draft Football Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, right, embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP) NFL Draft Football Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter walks through the crowd after being chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke/AP) NFL Draft Football Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP) NFL Draft Football Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter puts on a hat after being chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP) NFL Draft Football Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter poses after being chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP) NFL Draft Football Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP) Oklahoma State v Colorado BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field on November 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images) NFL Draft Football FILE - Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP) Colorado Football Travis Hunter reacts to his jersey retirement during Colorado's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP) Colorado Black & Gold Spring Game BOULDER, CO - APRIL 19: Former Colorado Buffaloes player Travis Hunter takes a selfie with fans after the Black and Gold Spring Game at Folsom Field on April 19, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT) (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images for ONIT) Colorado Football Travis Hunter looks on at his jersey retirement during Colorado's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP) Colorado Football Shedeur Sanders, left, and Travis Hunter, right, react to their jersey retirements during Colorado's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP) North Dakota State v Colorado BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 29: Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes and Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes on the sideline during a game against North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images) COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 14 Heisman Trophy Ceremony NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: Travis Hunter University of Colorado cornerback/wide receiver poses with the Trophy during the Heisman Trophy press conference at the Marriott Marquis on December 14, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.