Woman shot on Doctor Roy Baker Street, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot multiple times while sitting in her car Saturday evening on the 2100 block of Doctor Roy Baker Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrived around 7:15 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire.

The victim, an adult woman, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police say her injuries are not life-threatening at this time.

Investigators said the woman was inside her vehicle when someone walked up and fired several shots, hitting her seven times.

Police believe this was a targeted attack and not a random act. The investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

