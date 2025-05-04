Woman shot during fight at hotel in Jacksonville’s Highlands area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was treated for injuries she received after being shot early Sunday at a Jacksonville hotel. Police were called to the Red Roof Inn, 10901 Harts Road, at about 12:30 a.m. in reference to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a woman in her 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound, a Jacksonville police news release states. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The initial investigation has revealed that the victim and suspect were in one of the rooms when an argument ensued,” the news release states. “At which time the victim was shot. Both the victim and suspect fled the room and witnesses called 911.”

Police remained at the scene early Sunday reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.

Police did not indicate if the suspected shooter was arrested.

