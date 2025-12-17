Woman shot in face during fight with man she appears to be in ‘dating relationship’ with, JSO said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office remained at the scene of a shooting Wednesday morning in the Argyle Forest neighborhood. Police were called to the 8500 block of Argyle Business Loop at about 12:20 a.m. in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a woman in her 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, JSO said at a news conference Wednesday morning. Police said the incident began when the victim was inside of an apartment with someone they believe she’s in a dating relationship with.

After an altercation, the woman was shot in the apartment, JSO said. The victim left the apartment and flagged down a security guard at the complex who then called 911, police said.

The suspected shooter, a man in his 60s, was detained. The names of the victim and suspected shooter were not released.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.