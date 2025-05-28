Woman taken to hospital after being hit by truck

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident happened at the intersection of Burney Road and First Coast Highway around 10:00 on Wednesday morning. FHP says the driver of the pickup truck, a 68-year-old man, was stopped at a stop sign at Burney Road. Meanwhile, the woman was riding a bicycle on the bike path along the First Coast Highway. She also stopped at the stop sign at the Burney Road intersection. As the driver slowly entered the intersection waiting for traffic to clear up, the woman was crossing the crosswalk, resulting in the front of the truck hitting the 70-year-old.

FHP adds that the woman was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

© 2023 Cox Media Group