Woman’s body found under bridge on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead underneath a bridge Sunday on the Westside. Her body was found in the 3400 block of Blanding Boulevard by a fisherman who flagged officers down at about 6:30 p.m.

“This is an ongoing investigation and very little information is available at this time,” JSO stated in a news release Monday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the JSO at 904-630-0500, by email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriiff.org or via Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

