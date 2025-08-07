Women’s Center of Jacksonville strengthens sexual assault prevention efforts with $225,000 in grants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Women’s Center of Jacksonville (WCJ) has secured two grants totaling $225,000 to support its LEAD Program, a sexual assault prevention initiative.

The grants, provided by the Women’s Giving Alliance and the Terry Family Foundation, will be distributed over two years and are crucial for the continuation and expansion of the LEAD Program across Northeast Florida.

“This funding is critical to sustaining and growing our prevention efforts,” said Maria Johnson, Director of Development at WCJ.

The LEAD Program is designed as a trauma-informed education and empowerment initiative that offers workshops for a wide range of age groups, including elementary-aged youth, middle and high school students, college students, and adults.

These workshops cover topics such as bystander intervention, consent, healthy and unhealthy relationship dynamics, and boundaries, aiming to foster resilience, safety, and leadership among participants.

The new funding comes at a pivotal moment, as WCJ’s previous Rape Prevention and Education (RPE) federal grant expired due to nationwide funding cuts.

The LEAD Program is a key component of WCJ’s mission to reduce Adverse Childhood Experiences by equipping young people, particularly girls, with healthy coping strategies and proactive prevention skills.

