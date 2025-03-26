WWE legend Hulk Hogan bringing “Real American Beer” to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Hulkamania is running wild in the Bold City, as WWE legend Hulk Hogan is in Jacksonville to promote “Real American Beer” at gas stations, liquor stores, and bars in the area.

The Hulkster, joined by his longtime friend, manager, and WWE Hall of Famer Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, is appearing at several locations Wednesday and Thursday, signing cases of “Real American Beer” and hats. Fans gathered at the Daily’s on Greenbriar Road to see their favorite wrestler, with some waiting for more than four hours.

You can see Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart at the following locations:

WEDNESDAY:

4:30 - 5:30 PM – Circle K (12374 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville)

7:30 - 8:30 PM – Hoptinger Bier Garden & Sausage House (1037 Park St. Jacksonville)

THURSDAY:

12:00 - 1:30 PM – ABC Fine Wine & Spirits (259 Harper Ln, St. John’s)

2:30 - 4:00 PM – YP’s Bar & Grill & Liquors (13245 Atlantic Blvd STE 3)

6:00 - 6:45 PM – Monkey’s Uncle (1728 3rd St N, Jacksonville Beach)

7:00 - 8:00 PM – Tavern on 1st (401 1st St N, Jacksonville Beach)

Wrestling fans line up to meet Hulk Hogan as he tours Northeast Florida promoting "Real American Beer"

Hulk Hogan spoke with WOKV’s Chase Bunker ahead of his Daily’s appearance to talk about Real American Beer, John Cena turning heel, and speaking at the Republican National Convention.

“It’s beer that should have been around a long time ago to tell you the truth,” says Hogan on Real American Beer. “It’s a light beer, you know, made for Americans, made by Americans actually the owners live here in America and we’re the only beer company that can say that. There was an open lane in a marketing plan that another company had, they made a few mistakes, the bottom dropped out, and I just saw this vision, you know, that mom, apple pie, Americana, baseball, NASCAR, wrestling, country western, there was an open lane for a beer like this. I was just talking with somebody about it, and I happened to say the name ‘We should do a beer called Real American Beer,’ and they said ‘Oh my god, that sounded too good,’ and we just launched it, and it took off like crazy.

When asked about his reaction to speaking at the Republican National Convention, Hogan says, “Well, it was a situation where I was a Trump supporter, and I voted for him, I’ve known the guy for 40 years, nothing but a really nice person, a good person. So knowing him that long and know the type of man he was, I voted for him in 2016 but then I was like a coward; I went and hid, wouldn’t wear the red hat, wouldn’t put the bumper sticker on. Wouldn’t admit that I was supporting him; then again in 2020, it was the same thing. I went in and voted for him, and he didn’t win, and I kind of went back and hid again like a coward. So all of a sudden, you know, he’s on the campaign trail, I’m sitting at home, you know, knowing I’m going to vote for him again, when they tried to shot at him and tried to kill him I said that was it. That did it for me. I said if they’ll do that to him, you know, and he’s trying to save our country and get God back into our homes, in our schools, and in our lives and our country, I said I just can’t be a coward anymore. So I actually called up one of his sons [...] and said I need to say something. So I went there and spoke, had a teleprompter up, and I never said anything that they wanted me to say. You know, it was like two and a half minutes, I spoke for nine minutes and I got all into it. It turned into kind of a wrestling promo, you know? But it woke a lot of people up, then after that, a lot of celebrities jumped on board afterwards and people started showing their faces and climbing on the bandwagon after it got a little bit safer. That’s the reason I did it. Once they tried to kill him, I said enough’s enough.

You can listen to the full interview below.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan promoting "Real American Beer" at Daily's









