Yelp recognizes Hangar Bay Cafe & Gallery as one of the top 50 fried chicken spots in U.S., Canada

Looking to get your fried chicken fix?

A Beaches spot has been recognized as one of the top 50 places for fried chicken in the U.S. and Canada, according to Yelp Elites.

The Hangar Bay Cafe & Gallery in Atlantic Beach, No. 39 on the list, is owned by Navy veteran Chris Straw.

Hangar Bay was also featured on the Jacksonville Jaguars segment “Duval Dining,” and Straw told former kicker Josh Scobee that Hangar Bay serves up “eclectic comfort food.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One Yelper mentioned in their review that they came to Hangar Bay because the restaurant made this Yelp list and said, “The chicken was crispy and delicious.”

The same Yelper also ordered the ramen, which they described as “very yummy and flavorful.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Bonus: The restaurant’s gallery has “an ever-changing array of local artwork,” Yelp said.

Here’s how Yelp came up with the list of restaurants:

“This is an all-time list of the top Fried Chicken in the U.S. and Canada according to Yelp Elites. We identified businesses in the fried chicken category, then ranked those spots based on the volume and ratings of reviews given by Yelp Elite Squad members for each business.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.