Young Pit Bull found shot and tied to tree in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another disturbing case of animal cruelty is under investigation in Duval County after a young pit bull terrier was found tied to a tree and shot multiple times. Animal Care and Protective Services said the case is not one of neglect, but a violent crime, and investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify whoever is responsible.

The dog was discovered in the San Marco area. Authorities said the condition of the scene and the injuries indicate the animal was intentionally harmed.

Chief Michael Bricker of Animal Care and Protective Services emphasized the seriousness of the case, saying, “There’s no reason to hurt an animal.”

Investigators said the blue and white pit bull terrier was restrained, left helpless, and ultimately killed. A community member who spoke about the incident expressed heartbreak, saying, “It’s just terrible cause I’m, I mean, I’m a am lover. I have. I’ve had many dogs and cats.”

According to Bricker, the investigation began when an officer responded to a report of a dog tied to a tree. “One of our senior officers, Officer Cooper, got the call that there was a dog tied up to a tree,” Bricker said.

The dog was taken to the animal shelter, where veterinarians examined him. Bricker explained, “he brought the dog back, uh, to the shelter. Our vet looked over the dog, and we did an X-ray, and we confirmed that the dog was shot multiple times.”

ACPS released an X-ray showing damage to the dog’s upper spine, along with a photo of the location where the dog had been tied. Images of the dog itself were blurred due to their graphic nature.

In a Facebook post, Animal Care and Protective Services wrote, “This is one of the hardest posts we’ve ever had to share.” Officials said the post was made public to raise awareness and seek the community’s help in identifying the person responsible.

The officer who found the dog named him Valor. A memorial has since been placed at the tree where he was discovered.

ACPS officials noted the case follows another incident earlier this year involving a Great Dane that was abandoned and died of starvation. The owner in that case was later arrested.

Bricker urged pet owners who can no longer care for their animals to seek help instead of resorting to neglect or violence.

“Just post your pet online. You can bring to a shelter, a rescue organization. There’s so many people in Jacksonville that will help you out with your pet if you want to rehome,” Bricker said.

Bricker added that ACPS is making cases like this public to hold offenders accountable. “At ACPS, we’re publicizing it. We’re not letting people get away with this anymore,” he said.

Authorities said it remains unclear whether the dog belonged to someone. Animal Care and Protective Services says tips can be submitted anonymously and urges anyone with information to come forward.

