Your 2026 Jags Training Camp Guide

Football season always sneaks up on me. One day it’s just another brutally hot July morning...then all of a sudden the Jags are back on the practice field and you realize kickoff isn’t that far away.

I went out to Miller Electric Center last summer, and the first thing that struck me was how close you are to everything. Watching Trevor Lawrence throw from just a few yards away is a completely different experience than seeing it on TV. If you’ve never been to a training camp practice, it’s absolutely worth doing at least once.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Getting tickets

The good news is practice is free. The only catch is you’ll need to reserve your tickets ahead of time through the Jaguars website because attendance is limited. Parking is free, too, which is always nice!

When to arrive

Most of the (but not all!) morning practices follow the same schedule: parking opens at 7:00, gates open at 7:45, and practice starts around 8:30. If you want a good seat - or a little extra shade - it’s worth getting there early.

Dates to circle

There are a few special practices throughout camp, including Kids Club Day, Military Appreciation Day, and the annual Mock Game. I’m probably looking forward to the joint practices the most. The Panthers come to town on August 19, followed by the Buccaneers on August 25. Those sessions usually have a little extra energy because it’s the first chance to see the Jaguars line up against someone wearing a different helmet.

Food and gear

There are concessions on site, and the Pro Shop is open if you’re looking to pick up some new Jaguars gear before the season starts.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or you’ve never been to training camp before, it’s a fun (and free) way to get your football fix before Week 1. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!