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Your 2026 Jags Training Camp Guide

By Aaron
New York Jets v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
By Aaron

Football season always sneaks up on me. One day it’s just another brutally hot July morning...then all of a sudden the Jags are back on the practice field and you realize kickoff isn’t that far away.

I went out to Miller Electric Center last summer, and the first thing that struck me was how close you are to everything. Watching Trevor Lawrence throw from just a few yards away is a completely different experience than seeing it on TV. If you’ve never been to a training camp practice, it’s absolutely worth doing at least once.

Here’s what you need to know before you go:

Getting tickets

The good news is practice is free. The only catch is you’ll need to reserve your tickets ahead of time through the Jaguars website because attendance is limited. Parking is free, too, which is always nice!

When to arrive

Most of the (but not all!) morning practices follow the same schedule: parking opens at 7:00, gates open at 7:45, and practice starts around 8:30. If you want a good seat - or a little extra shade - it’s worth getting there early.

Dates to circle

There are a few special practices throughout camp, including Kids Club Day, Military Appreciation Day, and the annual Mock Game. I’m probably looking forward to the joint practices the most. The Panthers come to town on August 19, followed by the Buccaneers on August 25. Those sessions usually have a little extra energy because it’s the first chance to see the Jaguars line up against someone wearing a different helmet.

Food and gear

There are concessions on site, and the Pro Shop is open if you’re looking to pick up some new Jaguars gear before the season starts.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or you’ve never been to training camp before, it’s a fun (and free) way to get your football fix before Week 1. Just don’t forget the sunscreen!

Aaron

Aaron

Join Aaron every weekday from 6am - 10am on 96.9 The Eagle. Whether you’re battling I-95 traffic or just need that first shot of caffeine, he’s got the classic hits to make your morning commute a breeze. From the "80s at 8" to the stories behind the songs, start your day with a Brooklyn kid who's called the First Coast home for 25 years!



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