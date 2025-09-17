‘Zero Suicide Jax’ program aims to prevent tragedy, one conversation at a time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and for the first time, the city of Jacksonville has launched a new and free initiative designed to save lives.

The program is called Zero Suicide Jax, a citywide effort that empowers everyday people — not just professionals — to recognize the warning signs of suicide and take meaningful action.

The initiative launched earlier this year with one powerful goal: zero suicides in Jacksonville. For one local mother, the mission is personal.

“Yeah, so DJ was a very kind and gentle soul. He was a star athlete. He was a 4.0 student… his smile would absolutely just light up the room,” said Cheryl Deas, remembering her 16-year-old son, Darnell “DJ” Deas Jr.

But behind that bright smile, DJ was quietly struggling with something far deeper.

“Yes, about seven years ago on June 14… DJ died by suicide,” Deas said.

According to Deas, there were no clear signs leading up to his death.

“He told me that he was going inside to take a nap, and when my husband and I tried to contact him, we couldn’t reach him, so we then sent my best friend and my nephew to our home, and when they open the door, they found him deceased. He had shot himself,” she shared.

Two years later, Cheryl opened a keepsake box that revealed more about DJ’s inner world.

“It wasn’t a goodbye… but it was basically a letter telling us, ‘I really wanna be a perfect child for you guys… I don’t want you to have three other perfect children and then there’s just me that’s not succeeding in the way that I think I should,” she said.

Now, she’s using DJ’s story to raise awareness — and to help other families avoid the same heartbreak.

0 of 4 Cheryl Deas remembers her 16-year-old son, Darnell “DJ” Deas Jr. 16-year-old, Darnell “DJ” Deas Jr., committed suicide seven years ago. Cheryl Deas remembers her 16-year-old son, Darnell “DJ” Deas Jr. 16-year-old Darnell “DJ” Deas Jr. committed suicide nearly seven years ago. Cheryl Deas remembers her 16-year-old son, Darnell “DJ” Deas Jr. 16-year-old Darnell “DJ” Deas Jr. committed suicide nearly seven years ago. Cheryl Deas remembers her 16-year-old son, Darnell “DJ” Deas Jr. 16-year-old Darnell “DJ” Deas Jr. committed suicide nearly seven years ago.

“Last thing—we want to have another family be affected,” said Deas.

That’s why Dr. Christine Cauffield, CEO of LSF Health Systems, launched Zero Suicide Jax. This public health initiative seeks to train employers, educators, and community members to identify and intervene when someone might be at risk.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“If you see somebody that seems to be isolating, that their behavior is changing… they may be having angry outbursts,” said Dr. Cauffield.

In 2023 alone, 176 people in Jacksonville died by suicide.

“We said we need to do something about this… asking that tough question — ‘Are you thinking about harming yourself?’” Cauffield added.

The initiative encourages individuals to visit the website and take what’s called the CARES pledge, a simple five-step guide to helping someone in crisis:

•C – Check for warning signs

•A – Ask about suicidal thoughts

•R – Reinforce that you care

•E – Establish next steps

•S – Stay in touch

Businesses and organizations can also get involved by taking the ACT pledge, which promotes suicide prevention in the workplace:

•A – Adopt training

•C – Create stigma-free support

•T – Take on peer advocacy

Looking ahead, LSF Health Systems is now exploring ways to expand the Zero Suicide model beyond Jacksonville into other Northeast Florida counties — turning suicide prevention into a truly regional effort.

If you or someone you know is struggling, call 988 — the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s free, confidential, and available 24/7.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.