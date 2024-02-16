FOR LOCALS BY LOCALS: Better Exterior Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brent Durban, CEO and owner of Better Exterior Solutions, says the company got it’s start hurricane proofing homes and is expanding to create outdoor home and patio spaces.

“We do anything hurricane protection from the corrugated panels you’re pulling out of the garage when the storm’s coming to motorized roll-down shutters you operate with your smart phone - like a doomsday prepper and your whole house kinda locks down,” he said.

Brent says Better Exterior Solutions is different than other construction companies because of its focus on making their people better both on and off of the construction site.

“Better Exterior solutions is really about personal growth and trying to be the best version of yourself, both personally and professionally,” he said. “We’re really big on development for our guys.”

Better exterior solutions services the areas from south Georgia to Daytona.

Brent says the company’s people first policy also provides employees strong incentives to get the job done.

“Our labor guys in the field can actually earn up to eight hours of PTO every single week, that’s if and only if, the projects that they’re responsible for are completed on time and to the customer’s satisfaction,” he said. “I think it’s really the foundation of our success.”

