Man missing in Bradford County found dead in wooded area in Starke

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Man missing in Bradford County found dead near Starke.

Man missing in Bradford County found dead near Starke.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A man missing since Monday was found dead in a wooded area near a creek bank in Starke.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play is involved in Joel Wallick’s death but an investigation is active and ongoing.

Wallick was last seen walking from the Holiday Inn Express on April 8 around 11:50 a.m. He was seen wearing a polka-dot shirt, gray shorts, white/black shoes, and a black bookbag on his back. Surveillance footage captured the last moments Wallick was seen.

