News

Massive fire destroys 100 homes in Norway and forces hundreds to evacuate

By Associated Press
Norway Fire Smoke rises over terraced houses on fire in the Krokstadelva village in Drammen, Norway, Friday. July 17, 2026. (Thomas Fure/NTB Scanpix via AP) (Thomas Fure/Thomas Fure/NTB Scanpix via AP)
By Associated Press

DRAMMEN, Norway — A major fire in southern Norway destroyed more than 100 homes Friday and forced hundreds of people to evacuate the area, according to police and the country's public broadcaster.

The blaze started in a townhouse in the city of Drammen around 3:30 p.m. Friday, police said. It then spread through the area and into nearby forests. Firefighters continued their efforts Saturday morning to bring the blaze under control.

NRK, Norway's public broadcaster, said hundreds of people went to an evacuation center.

No residents have been reported missing, police said. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Drammen is roughly 34 kilometers (21 miles) southwest of Oslo.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News