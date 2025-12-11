Most common jobs 150 years ago in Florida

At the time of the American Revolution, most of the job market in the U.S. revolved around agriculture or food acquisition in some way. Many individuals and communities farmed for subsistence, not even growing enough to have an excess to sell for profits. As the fledgling country grew, so did its economy, springing forth during the Industrial Revolution of the late 1700s and early 1800s, and inexorably shifting the nation's economic focus from agrarian efforts to those of manufacturing, trade, and other forms of business. Inventions like the steam engine and cotton gin accelerated production, feeding a booming job market that was met with immigrants eager to find work.

By the mid- to late-1800s, the U.S. economy and job market was characterized by successive periods of rapid growth followed by panics or depressions. This economic disquiet was caused by stock speculation and oscillating levels of trust in the federal government's ability to regulate cash flow and support banks. In turn, the uncertain economy produced a volatile job market.

In an effort to capture a snapshot of the U.S. job market's history, Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Florida from 150 years ago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. By transcribing Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census, a state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen. Nationally, farmers and planters were the most common occupation 150 years ago, just one of the many agricultural jobs that made up more than 47% of all employed persons over ten years old.

Continue reading to find out more about the historical job market in your home state or explore the data on your own on our site, GitHub, or data.world.

#1. Agricultural laborers

- Florida employment: 31,033

- National employment: 2,885,996

--- #2 most common job in the U.S.

#2. Farmers and planters

- Florida employment: 11,165

- National employment: 2,977,711

--- #1 most common job in the U.S.

#3. Laborers (not specified)

- Florida employment: 4,065

- National employment: 1,031,666

--- #3 most common job in the U.S.

#4. Domestic servants

- Florida employment: 4,003

- National employment: 975,734

--- #4 most common job in the U.S.

#5. Carpenters and joiners

- Florida employment: 1,049

- National employment: 344,596

--- #5 most common job in the U.S.

#6. Launderers and laundresses

- Florida employment: 655

- National employment: 60,906

--- #21 most common job in the U.S.

#7. Sailors

- Florida employment: 611

- National employment: 56,663

--- #23 most common job in the U.S.

#8. Clerks in stores

- Florida employment: 455

- National employment: 222,504

--- #6 most common job in the U.S.

#9. Soldiers (United States Army)

- Florida employment: 398

- National employment: 22,081

--- #56 most common job in the U.S.

#10. Mill and factory operatives (not specified)

- Florida employment: 369

- National employment: 41,619

--- #33 most common job in the U.S.

#11. Traders and dealers (not specified)

- Florida employment: 316

- National employment: 100,406

--- #15 most common job in the U.S.

#12. Blacksmiths

- Florida employment: 313

- National employment: 141,774

--- #11 most common job in the U.S.

#13. Officials of Government

- Florida employment: 312

- National employment: 44,743

--- #26 most common job in the U.S.

#14. Cigar-makers

- Florida employment: 284

- National employment: 28,286

--- #46 most common job in the U.S.

#15. Employees of railroad companies (not clerks)

- Florida employment: 278

- National employment: 154,027

--- #9 most common job in the U.S.

#16. Tailors, tailoresses, and seamstresses

- Florida employment: 275

- National employment: 161,820

--- #8 most common job in the U.S.

#17. Traders and dealers in groceries

- Florida employment: 275

- National employment: 74,410

--- #19 most common job in the U.S.

#18. Teachers (not specified)

- Florida employment: 250

- National employment: 126,822

--- #12 most common job in the U.S.

#19. Physicians and surgeons

- Florida employment: 248

- National employment: 62,383

--- #20 most common job in the U.S.

#20. Lumbermen and raftsmen

- Florida employment: 229

- National employment: 17,752

--- #61 most common job in the U.S.

#21. Draymen, hackmen, teamsters, &c

- Florida employment: 204

- National employment: 120,756

--- #13 most common job in the U.S.

#22. Clergymen

- Florida employment: 197

- National employment: 43,874

--- #28 most common job in the U.S.

#23. Woodchoppers

- Florida employment: 176

- National employment: 8,338

--- #99 most common job in the U.S.

#24. Fishermen and oystermen

- Florida employment: 161

- National employment: 27,106

--- #48 most common job in the U.S.

#25. Lawyers

- Florida employment: 149

- National employment: 40,736

--- #35 most common job in the U.S.

#26. Wheelwrights

- Florida employment: 133

- National employment: 20,942

--- #58 most common job in the U.S.

#27. Traders and dealers in dry-goods

- Florida employment: 132

- National employment: 39,790

--- #37 most common job in the U.S.

#28. Masons, brick and stone

- Florida employment: 103

- National employment: 89,710

--- #17 most common job in the U.S.

#29. Machinists

- Florida employment: 98

- National employment: 54,755

--- #24 most common job in the U.S.

#30. Millers

- Florida employment: 92

- National employment: 41,582

--- #34 most common job in the U.S.

#31. Engineers and firemen

- Florida employment: 79

- National employment: 34,233

--- #40 most common job in the U.S.

#32. Nurses

- Florida employment: 74

- National employment: 10,976

--- #86 most common job in the U.S.

#33. Printers

- Florida employment: 73

- National employment: 39,860

--- #36 most common job in the U.S.

#34. Pilots

- Florida employment: 72

- National employment: 3,649

--- #154 most common job in the U.S.

#35. Boatmen and watermen

- Florida employment: 72

- National employment: 21,332

--- #57 most common job in the U.S.

#36. Painters and varnishers

- Florida employment: 69

- National employment: 85,123

--- #18 most common job in the U.S.

#37. Boot and shoe makers

- Florida employment: 69

- National employment: 171,127

--- #7 most common job in the U.S.

#38. Steamboat men and women

- Florida employment: 69

- National employment: 7,975

--- #104 most common job in the U.S.

#39. Marines (United States)

- Florida employment: 66

- National employment: 477

--- #270 most common job in the U.S.

#40. Butchers

- Florida employment: 63

- National employment: 44,354

--- #27 most common job in the U.S.

#41. Laborers

- Florida employment: 63

- National employment: 14,882

--- #72 most common job in the U.S.

#42. Book-keepers and accountants in stores

- Florida employment: 60

- National employment: 31,177

--- #43 most common job in the U.S.

#43. Turpentine Iaborers

- Florida employment: 60

- National employment: 2,117

--- #187 most common job in the U.S.

#44. Stock-raisers

- Florida employment: 59

- National employment: 6,588

--- #120 most common job in the U.S.

#45. Gardeners and nurserymen

- Florida employment: 59

- National employment: 31,435

--- #42 most common job in the U.S.

#46. Bakers

- Florida employment: 56

- National employment: 27,680

--- #47 most common job in the U.S.

#47. Employees of Government

- Florida employment: 54

- National employment: 14,407

--- #73 most common job in the U.S.

#48. Coopers

- Florida employment: 51

- National employment: 41,789

--- #32 most common job in the U.S.

#49. Hotel-keepers

- Florida employment: 46

- National employment: 26,394

--- #49 most common job in the U.S.

#50. Farm and plantation overseers

- Florida employment: 46

- National employment: 3,609

--- #155 most common job in the U.S.