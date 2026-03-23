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Most popular girl names in the 80s in Georgia

Whether it's a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn't something to take lightly. Over the years, certain names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we've also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 80s in Georgia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Many baby names are inspired by pop culture of the time, whether movies, music, or television. Others represent familial names or have other traditional significance. Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

Bodler // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#30. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "told by God".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,420

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 916 (#101 most common name, -62.1% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 121,126 (#26 most common name)

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#29. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning "messenger of God".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,501

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 337 (#338 most common name, -86.5% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 116,594 (#27 most common name)

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#28. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning "bright-headed".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,507

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 142 (#698 (tie) most common name, -94.3% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 109,540 (#29 most common name)

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#27. Katherine

Katherine is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,540

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 894 (#107 most common name, -64.8% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 99,176 (#32 most common name)

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#26. Erica

Erica is a name of Norse origin meaning "eternal ruler".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,623

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 90 (#983 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 93,161 (#36 most common name)

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#25. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning "pearl".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,758

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 166 (#611 (tie) most common name, -94.0% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,502 (#14 most common name)

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#24. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning "to strive".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,822

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,312 (#15 most common name, -18.1% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 131,770 (#25 most common name)

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#23. Courtney

Courtney is a name of French origin meaning "short nose".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,939

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 78 (#1081 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 84,310 (#37 most common name)

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#22. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "ewe".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 2,970

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 343 (#325 (tie) most common name, -88.5% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,678 (#16 most common name)

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#21. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning "follower of Christ".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,043

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 265 (#425 (tie) most common name, -91.3% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,011 (#18 most common name)

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning "bay laurel plant".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,119

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 284 (#399 (tie) most common name, -90.9% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 134,611 (#23 most common name)

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#19. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,238

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 376 (#293 most common name, -88.4% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 136,243 (#22 most common name)

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#18. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning "beloved".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,373

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 463 (#233 most common name, -86.3% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 150,659 (#15 most common name)

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#17. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning "to open".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,408

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 165 (#616 most common name, -95.2% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 75,948 (#40 most common name)

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#16. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 3,702

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,242 (#62 most common name, -66.5% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 95,862 (#35 most common name)

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#15. Lauren

Lauren is a name of Latin origin meaning "the bay or laurel plant".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,146

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 706 (#144 most common name, -83.0% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 145,147 (#19 most common name)

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#14. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning "ambergris", a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,239

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 162 (#624 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 153,951 (#13 most common name)

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#13. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning "honey bee".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,333

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 279 (#404 most common name, -93.6% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 217,929 (#7 most common name)

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#12. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,406

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,988 (#9 most common name, -32.2% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 198,977 (#9 most common name)

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#11. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "princess".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,638

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,259 (#59 most common name, -72.9% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 272,647 (#5 most common name)

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#10. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning "Earth mineral".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 4,683

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 89 (#990 (tie) most common name, -98.1% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 141,009 (#20 most common name)

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#9. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,109

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 273 (#412 (tie) most common name, -94.7% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 218,175 (#6 most common name)

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#8. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning "a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,492

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 57 (#1279 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 191,854 (#10 most common name)

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#7. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning "from the wood of the royal forest".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 5,545

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 539 (#183 (tie) most common name, -90.3% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 146,453 (#17 most common name)

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#6. Brittany

Brittany is a name of French origin meaning "from Briton".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,111

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 146 (#681 most common name, -97.6% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 140,812 (#21 most common name)

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#5. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning "appearance of God".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 6,372

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 127 (#762 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 158,625 (#11 most common name)

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#4. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning "worthy of love".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,366

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 204 (#520 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 369,728 (#3 most common name)

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#3. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning "white shadow, white wave".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 10,637

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 280 (#402 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 440,916 (#2 most common name)

(Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Ashley

Ashley is a name of English origin meaning "ash tree meadow".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 11,613

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 699 (#146 most common name, -94.0% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 352,185 (#4 most common name)

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#1. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God beholds".

Georgia

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 13,409

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 268 (#421 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 80s)

National:

- Babies from 1980 to 1989: 469,518 (#1 most common name)