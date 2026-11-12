1 dead, 4 injured in Washington, DC, as police respond to active shooting: Sources

One person is dead, and at least four people have been injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Washington, D.C., gym on Thursday, before later turning a gun on himself, police said.

Officials said one of the injured was critically wounded and the shooter was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after barricading himself inside an apartment.

Asked about the motive, officials said it was "very early," but they believe there was "some sort of a conflict with the apartment building."

Officials said there was a fire set inside the building at one point, and it has since been put out.

Authorities said officers heard a gunshot while communicating with the suspect and forced entry to the apartment, finding the barricaded suspect with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said at the press conference.

A source told ABC News that a man started firing near the entrance of VIDA gym near Logan Circle.

"We are writing to inform you that VIDA Logan Circle is temporarily closed following a shooting that occurred earlier today," the gym wrote in an email to members on Thursday.

The suspect, according to sources, barricaded himself in an apartment in the building above the gym, according to multiple sources.

Previously, the Metropolitan Police Department said it is responding to an active shooter.

"CRITICAL ALERT: MPD is on the scene of an ACTIVE SHOOTING in the area of 15th and P Street, Northwest. MPD's Emergency Response Team is on scene," police wrote in a social media post.

National Guard troops are helping secure a perimeter of the area, a U.S. official told ABC News. No guardsmen have been injured or engaged, the official said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is headed to the scene, according to a source.

This is a breaking story.

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