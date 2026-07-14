14-year-old arrested in murder of pizza delivery driver

(PHILADELPHIA) -- A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in the murder of a pizza delivery driver in Philadelphia in what police say was an attempted robbery.

Sincere Camps, 14, is facing 10 charges, including murder, robbery and carrying a firearm without a license, according to the Philadelphia Police Department and court records. He is being charged as an adult.

On June 5, officers responded to a report of a person with a gun to find an unresponsive man lying on the highway, according to police.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Anshul Kuncha, had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.

Police said the motive behind the killing was robbery.

Camps was arrested on Friday following an investigation, police said.

He is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

No attorney information for Camps was listed in court records.

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