2 adults, 3 children dead in New Jersey house fire

(PATERSON, N.J.) -- A rapid moving house fire claimed the lives of five people Friday night in Paterson, New Jersey, according to fire officials.

Paterson Fire Chief Alex Alicea said that the fire broke out in the home at around 9:54 p.m. and spread quickly from the lower floor to other parts of the building due to heavy winds in the area on Friday night.

“The fire was under heavy wind which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire onto the second floor where, eventually, five victims were found … two adults and three children,” Alicea told ABC News’ New York station WABC.

Alicea said that 11 other people who lived in the building survived but are now displaced due to the fire.

“The Red Cross is here on scene to assist with that,” said Alicea.

The identities of the five victims have not yet been identified, and the cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation, officials said.

