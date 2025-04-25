2025 NFL Draft: Steelers' 1st-round pick Derrick Harmon calls moment 'bittersweet' with mother on life support

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, the Pittsburgh Steelers' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, told local media after the selection that his mother is on life support and he was heading to the hospital to tell her he got drafted.

Harmon has said his mother, Tiffany, had "about eight brain surgeries" while he was growing up, and she had a stroke when he was a freshman at Michigan State.

He called Thursday "bittersweet" in light of his mother's health battles.

She's in the hospital on life support, and he told us he's going there right now to tell her that "her son got drafted."

Derrick Harmon on how his mom inspired him.



"If I'm tired, I'm injured, whatever it is, why can't I keep going? If she can get up and she can keep going after brain surgeries."

Harmon transferred to Oregon for the 2024 season after three years at Michigan State. He was named second-team All-Big Ten and helped the Ducks to a conference championship and No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

The Steelers liked Harmon enough as a prospect to pass on a quarterback at No. 21 overall. Harmon's new teammate, Cam Heyward, had somber praise on X Thursday night in light of Tiffany's struggle.