5-year-old Minneapolis boy Liam Conejo Ramos, father ordered released from federal jail

(MINNEAPOLIS) -- Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, asylum seekers who were arrested last week in Minnesota, were ordered to be released by a federal judge in Texas on Saturday.

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery ordered Conejo Ramos and his father released from the immigration detention center at Dilley "as soon as practicable" but no later than Feb. 3.

"Any possible or anticipated removal or transfer of Petitioners under this present detention is prohibited," the judge wrote in his order.

