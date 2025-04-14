5.2 magnitude earthquake near San Diego rattles Southern California

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Monday.

According to the United States Geological Survey , the quake was centered south of Julian, Calif., about 55 miles east of San Diego, at a depth of 13.4 km.

The earthquake could be felt as far north as Los Angeles.

The National Weather Service in California said that the quake was not expected to produce a tsunami.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the earthquake, according to a note posted on X by his office.

“The state is coordinating with local authorities to assess any damage and if emergency response is needed,” the note added.

