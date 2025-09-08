National

Appeals court upholds $83 million judgment against Trump for defaming E. Jean Carroll

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
E. Jean Carroll leaves the courthosue on September 6, 2024 in New York City. Both parties appear in court today as Trump's lawyers fight to overturn the jury's finding that he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
By Aaron Katersky, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A federal appeals court in New York on Monday upheld the $83.3 million judgment imposed on President Donald Trump for defaming former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll in 2019.

"Trump has failed to identify any grounds that would warrant reconsidering our prior holding on presidential immunity. We also conclude that the district court did not err in any of the challenged rulings and that the jury's damages awards are fair and reasonable," the opinion said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News