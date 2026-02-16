Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, a period of fasting, reflection — and fish fries

This is the week of Ash Wednesday, a solemn day of fasting and reflection that signals the start of Lent, the most penitential season of the church calendar for Catholics and many other Christians.

On Ash Wednesday, many Christians go to church for a service that emphasizes the start of a season of reflection, self-denial and repentance from sin.

Worshippers receive ashes, commonly imposed in the shape of a cross on the forehead. The officiant typically says, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” a stark reminder that death is part of life and that one should focus on things of the spirit. Or the officiant says, “Repent and believe in the Gospel.”

Ashes in churches, chapels — and parking lots

Ash Wednesday is considered an obligatory fast day for Roman Catholics between 18 and 59 — meaning limiting food to one full meal and two smaller-than-normal meals.

Many Protestants — particularly those in Episcopal, Lutheran and other historic churches — also mark Ash Wednesday with similar liturgies.

In recent years, many Episcopal and other churches in the United States have begun offering “Ashes to Go” in parking lots, commuter-rail stations and elsewhere. Clergy offer to impose ashes on busy workers and others who want to participate in the ritual but may lack the time to get to church.

Chaplains of various denominations offer ashes at airport chapels and other sites.

Among other Protestants, such as Baptists and other evangelical groups, traditions vary. Some observe Ash Wednesday and Lent, others don't. But they often have their own penitential and ascetic traditions. Many Pentecostals, for example, fast for a period in January to consecrate the year ahead.

Members of another of the world’s largest religions are also about to embark on their season of prayer and fasting. The start of Ramadan and the start of Lent may fall on the same date — for sure within the same week — this year.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the season of Lent, leading up to observances of Jesus' death on Good Friday and resurrection on Easter.

Ash Wednesday is designated by counting backward 40 days from Easter, minus the Sundays.

Different churches have found various ways of calculating the traditional 40 days of Lent, but the number itself is important. It connects to the biblical symbolism of the number 40, typically used for times of testing, judgment, purification or renewal. Most directly, it alludes to the 40 days that Jesus fasted in the wilderness after his baptism, in preparation for his public ministry.

During Lent, the faithful devote themselves to prayer and other devotions, as well as charitable deeds, fasting and other forms of self-discipline. People speak of giving up something for Lent — stereotypically chocolate, but really anything that one finds difficult to do without. These days, that might mean reducing screen time.

Many churches also have extra times of devotions and other activities. Catholics often have group meditations on the Stations of the Cross, marking different events surrounding the crucifixion of Jesus.

Observant Catholics also abstain from meat on Fridays — though not fish.

To that point, Lent is not all solemnity. For many Catholic parishes in the U.S., the Friday fish fry has become a tradition combining food, fundraising and community bonding.

A movable fast

Ash Wednesday is not a fixed date. Its timing is tied to Easter Sunday. For most Christians, Easter will fall on April 5 this year.

Easter moves annually, swinging between March 22 and April 25, following an ancient formula in which Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon in spring.

Eastern Orthodox Christians calculate the beginning and end of their “Great Lent” differently. They begin their observances on a Monday — this year on Feb. 23 — which they call “Clean Monday” or “Pure Monday.” While they don't use ashes, they do start a period of penance and fasting. The Great Lent continues through the Friday before Holy Week, including Sundays.

The dates for Great Lent are also determined in tandem with Orthodox calculations of Easter (Pascha), which differ from those of Western churches. Orthodox Easter is April 12 this year — as in most years, falling later than Catholic and Protestant observances.

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

