Body found believed to be missing Mississippi 18-year-old: 'Absolutely devastated'

(NEW YORK) -- A Mississippi community is mourning the death of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells, whose body was believed to be recovered after going missing over the weekend.

Wells vanished after going on a boat trip with friends on the 4th of July, officials said. He was last seen on Horn Island, a barrier island about 10 miles from the Gulf Coast, officials said.

"[The friends] left [Horn Island] and went back without Nolan," Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said. "From what we understand, he chose to stay there."

Wells' mother reported him missing and took to social media, pleading for help.

The sheriff's department said it launched a search on Horn Island with officials from the Coast Guard, Department of Marine Resources and Gulf Islands National Seashore.

A body was later recovered. On Monday, Ledbetter told ABC News the coroner is still waiting on a DNA test, but said the body matches the description and is likely Wells.

Authorities said they suspect Wells drowned, but are still investigating.

The sheriff said investigators do not suspect foul play.

"There's no information that we have right now that would lead us to believe that a crime has occurred," he said.

Wells' mother, Christine Wonsley, wrote on social media on Monday that she was "absolutely devastated."

"My heart is broken for our sweet son who was always willing to cheer and uplift others," she said. "Nolan was a special soul."

The Ocean Springs School District said in a statement that it's "shocked and heartbroken."

Wells graduated last year from Ocean Springs High School, where he was a multi-sport athlete, and he went on to play football at Southwest Mississippi Community College, the district said.

"We are devastated by Nolan's passing. He was the kind of son, teammate, friend, and student that every coach hopes to have in a program," the high school's football coach Jake Bramlett said in a statement. "Nolan was so much more than an outstanding football player. He carried himself with humility, treated others with respect, worked hard, and led by example. His character spoke louder than his accomplishments, and he was loved deeply by his teammates and coaches."

Principal Jacob Dykes added, "He will be remembered as an extremely kind and hardworking young man who left a lasting impression on his teachers, coaches, teammates, and community. Our thoughts are with his family and the many people he made a lasting impact on."

ABC News' Mark Guarino and Joy Piazza-Ruppert contributed to this report.

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