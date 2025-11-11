Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino expected to depart Chicago in coming days

(CHICAGO) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection commander-at-large Greg Bovino is expected to be leaving the city of Chicago in the coming days, multiple sources tell ABC News.

The Department of Homeland Security will continue to maintain a presence in the city, according to sources.

Bovino's departure could mean he is set to go to another city, or return to the El Centro sector in Southern California, according to a source.

DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said the agency isn't leaving Chicago.

"We aren’t leaving Chicago," she posted citing statistics from "Operation Midway Blitz," the surge of federal immigration enforcement in the city.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.