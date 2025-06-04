Boulder attack suspect attempted to buy handgun in November but was denied: Officials

BOULDER, CO — The suspect in Sunday’s attack in Boulder attempted in November to purchase a handgun, but was denied, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, the suspect, attempted to purchase the weapon on Nov. 22, 2024, but was denied based on National Instant Criminal Background Check System, according to the bureau.

The reason for his denial wasn’t disclosed. He didn’t appeal the denial, the bureau said.

About a month later, on Dec. 30, 2024, CBI denied his application for a concealed handgun permit.

Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime and state charges, including 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents. He appeared in court virtually on Monday. He has yet to enter a plea.

His wife and children are in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the family is being processed for expedited removal, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it," Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said Tuesday. "I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served."

Soliman -- who was arrested after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails in an "act of terrorism" during a demonstration advocating for hostages being held in Gaza on Sunday on Sunday -- has been in the U.S. on an expired tourist visa, officials said.

The father of five was granted a work permit, but that had also expired in March.

Soliman was born in Egypt and lived in Kuwait for 17 years before moving to Colorado Springs three years ago, court documents said.

Soliman allegedly said he had been planning Sunday's attack for one year but waited until his daughter graduated from high school last Thursday to carry it out, state and federal documents said.

Sixteen unused Molotov cocktails were within "arm’s reach" of the suspect when he was arrested, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek said on Monday.

The unlit Molotov cocktails were "comprised of glass wine carafe bottles or Ball jars containing clear liquid and red rags hanging out of the bottles," court documents said. Police also found a "backpack weed sprayer, potentially containing a flammable substance. The clear liquid in the glass bottles and weed sprayer was determined to be 87 octane gasoline, which was determined to contain xylene."

ABC News’ Kevin Shalvey, Emily Shapiro and Luke Barr contributed to this report.

